NEET Paper Leak Hearing postponed to 18th July

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

NEET Paper Leak: The hearing on NEET paper leak in the Supreme Court has been postponed for the next week. Now this hearing will be held on July 18. It is believed that on July 18, the Supreme Court can give a big decision in this case. Earlier it was believed that the Supreme Court could give a big decision on this matter today itself. But this did not happen. The Chief Justice's bench has made it clear that now the hearing in this case will be held on July 18 itself.