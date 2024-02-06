trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718417
Neokred's Chief Business Officer Vivek Sridhar Optimistic About 2024 Interim Budget's Impact on Innovation and Growth

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Vivek Sridhar, Chief Business Officer of Neokred, is optimistic about the 2024 interim budget, citing its promising landscape for innovation and growth. The extended tax benefits for startups, reduced rates, and increased individual tax exemption align with Neokred's mission of financial inclusion, empowering their target audience. The budget's focus on youth, women, and farmers resonates with Neokred's commitment to social progress alongside financial empowerment.

