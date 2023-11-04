trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684163
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Delhi NCR Earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR. 154 people have died due to earthquake in Nepal. The intensity of the earthquake in Nepal was 6.4. The strong earthquake caused huge destruction in Jajarkot and Rukum. Many pictures of the devastation caused by the earthquake are emerging.
