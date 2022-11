Nepal Earthquake: The country was rattled by an earthquake of magnitude 6.6

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Nepal woke up to a rather unfortunate news as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit the country early on November 9 that killed four children and two adults. The earthquake seriously injured five others as several houses collapsed in the western district of Doti. Watch the full story...