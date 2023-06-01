NewsVideos
Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India will improve relations between the two countries

Jun 01, 2023
Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal is on a four-day visit to India. Pushp Kamal Dahal met PM Modi today, after this meeting PM Modi said that the relations between the two countries will be made such that the border does not become an obstacle between the two. Several MOUs were signed between the two countries. Along with this, many schemes were flagged off during this tour.

