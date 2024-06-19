videoDetails

Netflix halts release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's starrer Maharaj

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Today, first of all, let's talk about a film which is being discussed everywhere and this film is Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film Maharaj. Which has become a victim of controversy before its release. Objection has been raised on showing sadhus in a negative way in this film and an important hearing is to be held on this in Gujarat High Court today. Yesterday, the High Court extended the ban on the release of this film for one more day. Let us tell you that this film was to be released on 14 June. But a petition was filed against it. In which it has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments.