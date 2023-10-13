trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674673
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while speaking at a press conference in Israel’s Tel Aviv said that as long as there is the United States, Israel will never be alone.
