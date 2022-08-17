NewsVideos

New AI Tech will reduce elephant deaths due to train collisions in Tamil Nadu | Zee English News

At least 11 elephants have died since 2008 due to collisions with speeding trains in Tamil, to reduce such mishaps the state will now have an AI-enhanced train track system, Coimbatore's Madhukkarai and Walayar train tracks will support this AI tech

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
At least 11 elephants have died since 2008 due to collisions with speeding trains in Tamil, to reduce such mishaps the state will now have an AI-enhanced train track system, Coimbatore's Madhukkarai and Walayar train tracks will support this AI tech

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
India,