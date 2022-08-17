New AI Tech will reduce elephant deaths due to train collisions in Tamil Nadu | Zee English News

At least 11 elephants have died since 2008 due to collisions with speeding trains in Tamil, to reduce such mishaps the state will now have an AI-enhanced train track system, Coimbatore's Madhukkarai and Walayar train tracks will support this AI tech

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:15 AM IST

