New AI Tech will reduce elephant deaths due to train collisions in Tamil Nadu | Zee English News
At least 11 elephants have died since 2008 due to collisions with speeding trains in Tamil, to reduce such mishaps the state will now have an AI-enhanced train track system, Coimbatore's Madhukkarai and Walayar train tracks will support this AI tech
