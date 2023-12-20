trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701225
New Criminal Law: 'Death penalty for mob lynching,' says Amit Shah

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speech: Today in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah introduced the bill related to CrPC and gave his reply. A statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in the winter session of Parliament has confirmed the ongoing speculations regarding changes in the IPC. Amit Shah has clearly announced in the Lok Sabha that death penalty will now be given for mob lynching.

