'New India is setting new goals', says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
A new chapter in the history of Indian democracy will be written on 28 May 2023 and today the country will create a new history. After some time Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House. A 4-storey building of Parliament has been built at a cost of about 1200 crores. New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture

PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House
7:57
PM Modi's first speech in new Parliament House
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
8:51
New Parliament House: PM says big thing on 60,000 laborers
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
9:36
PM Modi's first address in new Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House

