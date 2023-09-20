trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664895
New Parliament Building: From Bhumi Pednekar To Mary Kom, Actors And Athletes Visits New Parliament

Sep 20, 2023
Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Shehnaz Gill visited the new Parliament Building on September 20. They were received and escorted by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. They were later joined by Indian Boxer Mary Kom and athletes Anju Bobby George and Deepa Mallick and several others.
