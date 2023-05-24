NewsVideos
New Parliament Building Inauguration: Boycott of 4 more parties!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: Opposition is constantly seen attacking PM Modi over new New Parliament House. Now, opposition has prepared a boycott plan regarding the inauguration of the new parliament by PM Modi and its scheduled time and four more parties including DMK, NCP, RJD, Shiv Sena have joined it.

