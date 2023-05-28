NewsVideos
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
A new chapter in the history of Indian democracy will be written on 28 May 2023 and today the country will create a new history. After some time Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House. A 4-storey building of Parliament has been built at a cost of about 1200 crores. New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture

