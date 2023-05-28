NewsVideos
New Parliament Update: New 'building' of 'Parliament' ready for inauguration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
A few hours from now, India is going to get a new Parliament House. Sengol has been handed over to PM Modi amid chanting today. See the specialty of the new Parliament House in the video.

