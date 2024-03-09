NewsVideos
New picture of Bengaluru cafe blast accused comes out

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released new photographs of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast which left 10 people injured. CCTV footage captured the prime suspect boarding a bus approximately an hour after the blast occurred at the cafe.

