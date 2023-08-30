trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655518
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Picture of Vikram Lander on Moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO is continuously giving updates regarding Chandrayaan-3. Some time ago ISRO tweeted a picture of Vikram Lander. Along with this, ISRO told that this picture was taken from the camera installed in Pragyan Rover.
Follow Us

All Videos

Vigilance Team raids at Harak Singh's son basis
play icon2:44
Vigilance Team raids at Harak Singh's son basis
UP Police takes big action against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari
play icon0:46
UP Police takes big action against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
play icon11:35
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
 Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days

Trending Videos

Vigilance Team raids at Harak Singh's son basis
play icon2:44
Vigilance Team raids at Harak Singh's son basis
UP Police takes big action against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari
play icon0:46
UP Police takes big action against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
play icon11:35
Know full details about ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
play icon1:23
Local people angry after the murder of a saint in Rajasthan's Tonk!
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
play icon1:1
Imran Khan's Judicial custody extended for 14 more days
chandrayaan 3 news update,chandrayaan 3 landing video,chandrayaan 3 moon landing video,chandrayaan 3 landing live video,Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live,chandrayaan 3 moon landing,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 landing on moon,chandrayaan 3 live,Chandrayaan 3 Moon Mission Live,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 update,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 update today,indian moon landing,ISRO,Breaking News,