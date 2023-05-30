NewsVideos
videoDetails

New revelations in Delhi Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Delhi Murder Case: There has been a big disclosure in the murder case of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi. Sahil had left for Rithala after killing Sakshi in Shahabad where he had hidden the knife.

