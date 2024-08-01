Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772471
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Rules Take Effect from August 1: Here's What You Need to Know!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Some rules are changing from August 1 which can affect your pocket. There are some rules which provide relief. We will tell you what rules will change from August 1.

All Videos

DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
Play Icon17:07
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
Play Icon02:27
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
Play Icon04:47
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
Play Icon02:05
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
Play Icon07:07
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?

Trending Videos

DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
play icon17:7
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
play icon2:27
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
play icon4:47
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
play icon2:5
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
play icon7:7
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?