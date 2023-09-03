trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657200
New tweet from ISRO! Jai Hind of 'Suryaan' in front of the sun

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Mission Aditya-L1 Updated News: It has been 25 hours since the launch of Aditya L1. Now ISRO has sent a new picture of Aditya L1.
