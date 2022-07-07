New variant detected, COVID 19 returns to haunt India, 200 new deaths | Zee English News | Health
A new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
