New variant detected, COVID 19 returns to haunt India, 200 new deaths | Zee English News | Health

A new sub-lineage BA.2.75 of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in countries like India and the World Health Organisation is following this, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

