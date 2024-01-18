trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710796
News 100: Watch Top 100 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Pran Pratishtha | Top 100

Jan 18, 2024
News 100: Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner, 100 big news of today. On the second day of the rituals that began for the consecration of the idol of Ramlala in Ayodhya, the symbolic idol of the Lord was taken around the temple. The idol of Ramlala which is to be consecrated has reached the temple premises. Ramlala will be established today.

