NewsVideos
videoDetails

News 25: PM Modi unveils the statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us
5 MIN 25 KHABAR: PM Modi unveiled the statue of Assam warrior Lachit Borphukan. Earlier, PM Modi was seen doing jungle safari and jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

All Videos

PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
Play Icon07:37
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Play Icon17:06
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Play Icon04:15
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Play Icon02:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
Play Icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal

Trending Videos

PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
play icon7:37
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
play icon17:6
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
play icon4:15
PM Modi in Kaziranga National Park: PM Modi's jungle safari, preparations to cross 400
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
play icon2:55
Loksabha Election Date update: Loksabha election dates may be announced soon!
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal
play icon15:28
Bhopal Fire Breaking: Efforts continue to extinguish the fire in Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal