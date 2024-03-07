NewsVideos
videoDetails

News 50: Lalu's clarification on Modi's 'not family' remarks.

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who taunted Prime Minister Modi about not having a family, still seems to be firm on his statement regarding Narendra Modi being a Hindu. On his statement related to Modi being a Hindu, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that everyone has declared themselves that we are from Narendra Modi's family. Everyone should become his family, but the second thing that we have said is that after death, mustache and hair are shaved, even nails are cut, then we will accept that everyone is Modi family only when everyone gets their hair shaved. But, they are only talking nonsense in defence.

All Videos

PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Security heightened for PM Modi’s mega rally
Play Icon05:16
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Security heightened for PM Modi’s mega rally
Red Sea: Houthis Rebels claim Missile and Drone Attack on American Warships
Play Icon00:35
Red Sea: Houthis Rebels claim Missile and Drone Attack on American Warships
'There are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP',says SIT - Source
Play Icon03:05
'There are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP',says SIT - Source
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:42
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Security heightened for PM Modi’s mega rally
play icon5:16
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Security heightened for PM Modi’s mega rally
Red Sea: Houthis Rebels claim Missile and Drone Attack on American Warships
play icon0:35
Red Sea: Houthis Rebels claim Missile and Drone Attack on American Warships
'There are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP',says SIT - Source
play icon3:5
'There are 13 thousand illegal madrassas in UP',says SIT - Source
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:42
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin