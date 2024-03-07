videoDetails

News 50: Lalu's clarification on Modi's 'not family' remarks.

| Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who taunted Prime Minister Modi about not having a family, still seems to be firm on his statement regarding Narendra Modi being a Hindu. On his statement related to Modi being a Hindu, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that everyone has declared themselves that we are from Narendra Modi's family. Everyone should become his family, but the second thing that we have said is that after death, mustache and hair are shaved, even nails are cut, then we will accept that everyone is Modi family only when everyone gets their hair shaved. But, they are only talking nonsense in defence.