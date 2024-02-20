trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723028
News 50: Will Kamal Nath participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz?

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
News 50: As per latest reports, news is coming out about Kamal Nath. Amid speculations of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath joining the BJP, Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh claimed that the veteran leader and his son Nakul Nath will participate in the old party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Enters the state.

