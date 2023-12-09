trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697131
NIA Action on ISIS: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
NIA Action: News is about ISIS conspiracy. NIA raided 40 places in the country. Due to which the conspiracy of ISIS has been exposed. It is being told that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack with drones.
