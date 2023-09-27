trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667713
NIA arrests a youth named Sundar Urf Zora from Firozpur

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
NIA Raids Firozpur: Investigation agency NAI is conducting raids in many states of the country. Meanwhile, a big action by NIA has come to light in Ferozepur. During the raid, NIA arrested a person named Sundar alias Zora.
