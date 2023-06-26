NewsVideos
NIA Raids at several locations In Jammu Kashmir

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
NIA Raids In Jammu Kashmir: NIA's big raid is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA raids are going on in many areas including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Bandipora. This raid is being done against terror. In this report, know where NIA raided.

