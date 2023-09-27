trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667747
NIA Raids: Where does Gangster lucky Patial, the leader of Bambiha gang, live?

Sep 27, 2023
NIA Action: NIA raid continues across the country, Bambiha gang leader Gangster lucky Patial is running Bambiha gang hiding from Armenia. This gang has more than 300 shooters across the world. Let us tell you that this gang was started by the leader Devinder Bambiha, in 2016 the police killed Devinder Bambiha.
