NIA takes big action in Terror Funding Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
NIA has taken major action in the terror funding case. This action has been taken in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, property of 8 terrorists has been confiscated. Know what is the whole matter.
