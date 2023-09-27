trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668016
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Major action by NIA against the connections of Khalistani terrorists and gangsters, raids at 51 places in the country including UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan. NIA has said in its charge sheet that a nexus of gangsters and terrorists is working in many states, the aim of which is to spread terror in the states. NIA has compared this nexus with the Mumbai underworld of the 1990s.
