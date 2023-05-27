NewsVideos
NIA's petition in High Court for death penalty of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Investigating agency NIA has sought death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in the Delhi High Court. In 2022, Yasin Malik was to be sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi NIA court on the charges of UAPA and waging war against the country.

