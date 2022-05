Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At Women's World Boxing Championships

India's Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship. She won over bover Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey. Zareen is the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win a gold at the World Championships.