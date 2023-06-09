NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nilesh Rane compares Sharad Pawar with Aurangzeb, NCP hits the streets

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
BJP leader Nilesh Rane compared Sharad Pawar to Aurangzeb, against whom NCP took to the streets to protest. Nilesh Rane had said in a tweet that whenever elections come, Sharan Pawar gets worried about Muslims.

All Videos

Ban On Hitler’s Nazi Symbol In Australia, How Is Nazi Symbol Different From Hindu's Swastika?
2:22
Ban On Hitler’s Nazi Symbol In Australia, How Is Nazi Symbol Different From Hindu's Swastika?
Muslim youth offered Namaz in a temple in Hapur, trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state
8:26
Muslim youth offered Namaz in a temple in Hapur, trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state
Bageshwar Baba made a big announcement!
5:0
Bageshwar Baba made a big announcement!
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan is plotting
6:33
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan is plotting
School Students Scared To Join The School Where Bodies Of The Train Accident Victims Were Kept
2:33
School Students Scared To Join The School Where Bodies Of The Train Accident Victims Were Kept

Trending Videos

2:22
Ban On Hitler’s Nazi Symbol In Australia, How Is Nazi Symbol Different From Hindu's Swastika?
8:26
Muslim youth offered Namaz in a temple in Hapur, trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state
5:0
Bageshwar Baba made a big announcement!
6:33
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan is plotting
2:33
School Students Scared To Join The School Where Bodies Of The Train Accident Victims Were Kept
aurangzeb controversy,Maharashtra,NCP,BJP,Nilesh Rane,Aurangzeb,Sharad Pawar,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra,महाराष्ट्र,राकांपा,एनसीपी,बीजेपी,भाजपा,नीलेश राणे,औरंगजेब,शरद पवार,महाराष्ट्र समाचार,महाराष्ट्र NCP Party Protest,नीलेश राणे के बयान पर गरमाई,महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति,सड़कों पर उतरे NCP कार्यकर्ता,Nilesh Rane on Sharad Pawar,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar news,Nilesh Rane,aurangzeb controversy,Nilesh Narayan Rane,,