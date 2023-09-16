trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663370
Nipah Virus: India Procures 20 More Antibody Doses From Australia To Battle Deadly Virus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
According to the chairman of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Rajiv Bahl, India has contacted Australia in an effort to replenish doses of monoclonal antibodies used to treat the Nipah virus. India is about to get 20 additional doses. He continued by saying that the monoclonal antibody had successfully completed a phase one study and had already been given to 14 people worldwide.
