Nishikant Dubey's allegation - Sonia Gandhi had caught Yashveer Singh's collar

Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
While speaking in the discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi supported the Women's Reservation Bill, while speaking on this, Sonia Gandhi also mentioned former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia became emotional while mentioning Rajiv Gandhi. After this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also accused Sonia Gandhi of grabbing the collar of MP Yashveer Singh.
