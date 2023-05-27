NewsVideos
NITI AYOG: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed absent chief ministers as anti-development

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
An important meeting of NITI Aayog is going on in Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When 7 chief ministers did not turn up for the meeting, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the absent chief ministers as anti-development. He said that 100 important issues were to be discussed in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

