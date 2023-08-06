trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645313
Nitin Desai’s daughter reacts over financial constraints reports, urges Maha Govt to look into his death case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Speaking on financial constraints reports, Mansi Nitin Desai on August 05, clarified that her father late Art Director Nitin Desai was going to make all the payments and had no intentions to cheat anyone. She urged the Maharashtra government to look into the death case of her deceased father.

