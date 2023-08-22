trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652206
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitin Gadkari Shocks Global Auto Industry, Launches Bharat NCAP Rating For Indian Standard Safety

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The Indian government has finally launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program or B-NCAP today. The highly anticipated program will improve car safety in India by increasing the safety standards of vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
play icon1:53
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
play icon5:28
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video
play icon2:16
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video
Farmers protest in Nashik at the government's decision to levy a 40% export duty on onions
play icon1:44
Farmers protest in Nashik at the government's decision to levy a 40% export duty on onions
Storm Hilary triggers floods, mudslides in Southern California; 1 dead in Mexico
play icon1:45
Storm Hilary triggers floods, mudslides in Southern California; 1 dead in Mexico

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
play icon1:53
Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Update: How will Chandrayaan-3's landing happen, ISRO's command center ready
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
play icon5:28
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Update: Good news about Chandrayaan's landing, landing will happen tomorrow
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video
play icon2:16
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video
Farmers protest in Nashik at the government's decision to levy a 40% export duty on onions
play icon1:44
Farmers protest in Nashik at the government's decision to levy a 40% export duty on onions
Storm Hilary triggers floods, mudslides in Southern California; 1 dead in Mexico
play icon1:45
Storm Hilary triggers floods, mudslides in Southern California; 1 dead in Mexico
Nitin Gadkari,nitin gadkari news,nitin gadkari new car,nitin gadkari interview,nitin gadkari launches bharat ncap,nitin gadkari latest interview,what is bharat ncap,Safest Cars in India,India,business news live,business news today,business news,business news live english,crash test,Bharat NCAP,Latest News,new car assessment program,moneycontrol,new car assessment program news,moneycontrol live,NCAP,Automobile,maruti,bncap,