Nitin Patel withdrew his claim from Mahesana Lok Sabha seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
A big news has come out from Gujarat. Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Nitin Patel has withdrawn his claim from Mehsana Lok Sabha seat.

