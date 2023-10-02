trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669873
Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav makes big statement on Caste Census

Oct 02, 2023
Caste census data has been released in Bihar. Rajput population in the state is 3.45%, Yadav 14%, Bhumihar 2.86%, Brahmin 3.65% and Naunia 1.9%. Statements of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav have come out regarding this.
