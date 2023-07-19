trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637564
Nitish Kumar angry with opposition alliance INDIA...?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru: Sources are being told that Nitish Kumar is angry with his diminishing role in the new opposition alliance and the hyperactivity of the Congress. Nitish Kumar has finally broken the silence on the ruckus.
