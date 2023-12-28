trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703627
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar clarifies on JDU Executive Meeting In Delhi

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
JDU Executive Meeting: JDU is going to hold executive meeting in Delhi today. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leaving for Delhi regarding this meeting. Before leaving for Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has made a huge big statement. Know in detail in this report what Nitish Kumar said in clarification regarding the meeting.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Lion Cub Spotted Casually Sitting in a Car's Backseat in Pakistan
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Lion Cub Spotted Casually Sitting in a Car's Backseat in Pakistan
Preparations Underway for Republic Day Parade on January 26th along Delhi's Rajpath
Play Icon1:9
Preparations Underway for Republic Day Parade on January 26th along Delhi's Rajpath
VIRAL VIDEO : Uttarakhand Court in Panic as Wild Elephant Makes Surprise Entrance
Play Icon1:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Uttarakhand Court in Panic as Wild Elephant Makes Surprise Entrance
Nitish Kumar called a big meeting in Delhi, decision will be taken on the new president.
Play Icon1:18
Nitish Kumar called a big meeting in Delhi, decision will be taken on the new president.
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
Play Icon3:31
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Lion Cub Spotted Casually Sitting in a Car's Backseat in Pakistan
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Lion Cub Spotted Casually Sitting in a Car's Backseat in Pakistan
Preparations Underway for Republic Day Parade on January 26th along Delhi's Rajpath
play icon1:9
Preparations Underway for Republic Day Parade on January 26th along Delhi's Rajpath
VIRAL VIDEO : Uttarakhand Court in Panic as Wild Elephant Makes Surprise Entrance
play icon1:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Uttarakhand Court in Panic as Wild Elephant Makes Surprise Entrance
Nitish Kumar called a big meeting in Delhi, decision will be taken on the new president.
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar called a big meeting in Delhi, decision will be taken on the new president.
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
play icon3:31
Cold Wave grips North India, trains and flights delayed
JDU Executive Meeting,nitish kumar on jdu meeting,nitish kumar meeting,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar news today,JDU Executive Meeting in delhi,jdu meeting in delhi,india alliance meet in delhi,india alliance delhi meeting,jdu meeting delhi,bjp meeting in delhi,party meeting in delhi,jdu meeting in delhi update,jdu meeting,Delhi,nda meeting delhi,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,Nitish Kumar,Trending,