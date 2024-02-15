trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721655
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

Feb 15, 2024
An interesting scene was seen outside Patna Assembly today. Actually, Lalu Prasad reached the assembly with Tejashwi Yadav for the nomination of his party's candidate. Lalu Prasad was going inside from the assembly portico and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was coming out, when both of them came face to face. Both the leaders asked about each other's condition. Nitish Kumar saluted Lalu Yadav and then moved ahead. Lalu Prasad also accepted his greeting and later both left in different directions.

