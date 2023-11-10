trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686565
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar Sex controversy: Rakhee Rathore gets angry in debate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
The attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sex-related statement continues. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has given a statement on Jitan Ram Manjhi, after which there has been an uproar. Jitan Ram Manjhi also gave a big statement on Nitish Kumar and said, 'To make someone the CM quickly, poisonous substances are being mixed in Nitish Kumar's food'. Rakhi Rathore wreaked havoc on Nitish in TTK debate!
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
Play Icon3:54
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Play Icon1:42
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Play Icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Play Icon4:35
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
Play Icon1:57
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA

Trending Videos

Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
play icon3:54
Congress Breaking: Big statement by Congress leader Pramod Krishnam.
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
play icon1:42
To Mark The 'Festival Of Lights', Canada Post Unveils New Diwali Stamps
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: 'Is anyone feeding Nitish Kumar anything?'
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
play icon4:35
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
play icon1:57
Brawl Breaks Out as Gal Gadot Organises Hamas Attack Film Screening In LA
Jitan Ram Manjhi On Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex controversy,Nitish Kumar Remarks,nitish kumar today speech,tejashwi yadav on nitish kumar,Nitish Drug Use,Nitish Kumar Controversy On Sex,nitish kumar on sex controversy,nitish kumar on sex,nitish kumar speech on sex,jitan ram manjhi nitish fight,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Taal Thok ke debate,Deepak Chaurasia,nitish kumar sex remark,nitish kumar ka video,rakhee rathore on nitish kumar,nitish kumar viral speech,