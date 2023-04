videoDetails

Nitish Kumar to meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Nitish Kumar will meet Mallikarjun Kharge today at around 1 pm in Delhi. During this, Rahul Gandhi will also be present. Apart from him, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to stay with him. This meeting is going to happen at Mallikarjun Kharge's house.