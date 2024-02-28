trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725716
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar will bring new law to crack down on corruption in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Bihar Nitish Kumar: After forming the government with BJP in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is preparing to make a new law to deal with crime, corruption and mafia rule. Nitish Kumar has started preparing to crack down on the corrupt. Nitish government is going to bring a bill in the budget session. In which there will be a provision of punishment of 5 to 7 years for the culprits.

All Videos

Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 14 BJP MLAs suspended
Play Icon05:17
Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 14 BJP MLAs suspended
PM Modi to be on Yavatmal Visit today
Play Icon01:16
PM Modi to be on Yavatmal Visit today
Mumbai Fire: Bhayandar East Slum Engulfed, One Dead Confirmed
Play Icon00:50
Mumbai Fire: Bhayandar East Slum Engulfed, One Dead Confirmed
LG puts a stay on Delhi Solar Policy
Play Icon03:09
LG puts a stay on Delhi Solar Policy
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
Play Icon00:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co

Trending Videos

Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 14 BJP MLAs suspended
play icon5:17
Himachal Pradesh: Jairam Thakur among 14 BJP MLAs suspended
PM Modi to be on Yavatmal Visit today
play icon1:16
PM Modi to be on Yavatmal Visit today
Mumbai Fire: Bhayandar East Slum Engulfed, One Dead Confirmed
play icon0:50
Mumbai Fire: Bhayandar East Slum Engulfed, One Dead Confirmed
LG puts a stay on Delhi Solar Policy
play icon3:9
LG puts a stay on Delhi Solar Policy
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Nagaland Minister Sparks Inspiration with Shared Footage of Indore's 'Dancing Co