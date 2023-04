videoDetails

Nitish Kumar's attack on BJP says, 'There is a conspiracy to defame Bihar'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Politics has intensified regarding the violence in Bihar. Incidents of arson and stone pelting came to the fore in many areas of Bihar like Sasaram, Nalanda and Bihar Sharif from Ram Navami onwards. Nitish Kumar raised questions regarding the violence in Bihar and the attitude of the central government and the governor.