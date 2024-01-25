trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713911
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled Jharkhand rally

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Politics of Bihar has intensified these days. Claims are being made that CM Nitish Kumar may once again join NDA. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini had made a post on X targeting Nitish Kumar. At the same time, news is coming out that CM Nitish Kumar has canceled his Jharkhand rally.

