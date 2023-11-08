trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685682
Nitish's apology in the assembly: What did Nitish say now after the controversial statement?

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Breaking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has apologized on the controversial statement. After apologizing in front of the media, Nitish has apologized in the Bihar Assembly.. He said that I withdraw my statement. CM Nitish Kumar had given a controversial statement to Bihar Assembly women. Nitish Kumar said that my statement was misinterpreted.
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
Indian air force war practice: Indian Air Force conducted maneuvers on the border with China
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
जनसभा में PM का दावा-तीसरे कार्यकाल में देश को तीसरी अर्थव्यवस्था बनाऊंगा
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
Asaduddin Owaisi makes huge statement Over Nitish Kumar Controversial Comment
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी
Nitish Kumar Breaking: सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं पर विवादित बयान मांगी माफी
Appeal filed against hanging of 8 Indian Navy Officers in Qatar, says sources
Appeal filed against hanging of 8 Indian Navy Officers in Qatar, says sources

