No Confidence Motion discussion to be held for second day today

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
No Confidence Motion: During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the no-confidence motion was discussed yesterday i.e. on 8 August 2023. During this, Congress's Gaurav Gogoi fiercely targeted the central government regarding the no-confidence motion and in its counterattack, BJP's Nishikant Dubey was also seen as a fierce attacker. Today is the second day of discussion on the no-confidence motion. During this, Rahul Gandhi can speak in the House.

